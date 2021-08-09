May 12 massacre: SHC adjourns hearing due to Waseem Akhtar’s Covid

KARACHI: The Sindh High Cort (SHC) bench hearing case over May 12 Karachi riots that saw over 50 people killed and over 100 injured, has Monday adjourned the session as the prime accused Waseem Akhtar is quarantined due to Covid infection, ARY News reported.

In the court hearing today, suspects from Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) Umair Siddiqui, Arshad Baig and others were presented while the the defense lawyer ex-mayor Waseem Akhtar excused from court hearing.

The defense appealed for adjournment due to Akhtar’s quarantine and said since he cannot make it to the court, the hearing be postponed.

Adjourning the hearing till September 4, the court conveyed the notices to the case witnesses via Senior Superintendent of the Police.

SHC chides state in Baldia factory case for letting ‘big fish’ free

Separately today from the same court, after nine years since 260 alive humans were burnt to death in the Baldia factory fire, the pursuit of justice languishes as the Sindh High Court (SHC) has Monday took to task the state prosecution for not filing appeals on the big fish of suspects escaping scotfree from the trial courts.

How the bigwigs in this high profile case were simply let go, SHC judge Justice K K Agha reprimanded state, asking why the state did not file any appeals on the trial court acquittal of Rauf Siddiqui and others from his camaraderie.

It seems as if the state itself is involved in trying to safeguard these big fish, the SHC judge said. As if the motive is to help real culprit escape, he noted.