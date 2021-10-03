Administration takes action against violators of Covid SOPs in KP districts

PESHAWAR: The administrations of different districts in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province have taken action against the violators of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), ARY News reported on Sunday.

The administration of KP districts enforced the directives of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district administration took action against the violators of Covid SOPs in Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan, Swat, Abbottabad and Dera Ismail Khan.

The officials of the district administration inspected the mega markets, hotels, restaurants, bazaars and shops during the raids. Later, the administration made several arrests and hefty fines following the violations of Covid SOPs.

The enforcement of NCOC orders was continued today in Peshawar, Charsadda, Kohat General Bus Stand, bazaars and other hotspot areas besides checking the vaccination certificates.

Ten shopkeepers have been arrested in Charsadda for not receiving COVID-19 jabs, whereas, two marriage halls and two restaurants were sealed in Nowshera.

In Mardan, five violators were arrested, 18 shops and a hotel sealed over SOPs violation. The officials have also inspected 132 localities including shops, markets, hotels and bus stops in D I Khan.

