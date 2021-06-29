Administrator approves Rs25.9bn KMC budget

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Tuesday approved Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) budget of Rs25.9 billion for the next fiscal year 2021-22, ARY News reported.
Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed gave approval to the budget through a circulation summary.
The Karachi Municipal Corporation incumbent administration has prepared the fiscal year 2022 budget to the tune of Rs25.9 billion with 16 major development schemes.
The budget, set to be presented come Saturday, will index a fiscal surplus of Rs11 million carried forward in the budget year ahead.
Read More: KMC ALL SET TO PRESENT RS25.9BILLION FY22 BUDGET WITH RS11M SURPLUS
According to budget documentation, Rs2.06 billion are estimated in the budget for all the development projects.
Here are some major development projects and the funds allocated for them.
- Rs120 million for cleaning and desalting of stormwater drains.
- Rs100 million: provision and installation of drainage lines at Zulfiqarabad Oil Tanker Terminal.
- Rs80 million for the development and improvement of roads, footpaths, and bridges.
- Rs68 million for purchase of ventilators for KMC’s hospitals.
- Rs600 million for installation and maintenance of street lights at Mai Kolachi Road.
- Rs50 million for purchase of animals/birds for Safari Park.
- Rs49 million formedical, electrical and other equipment for KMC’s hospitals.
- Rs40 milllion for development and improvement of the zoo and Safari Park.
- Rs15 million for construction of a badminton court at Aga Khan Park.