Administrator approves Rs25.9bn KMC budget

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Tuesday approved Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) budget of Rs25.9 billion for the next fiscal year 2021-22, ARY News reported.

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed gave approval to the budget through a circulation summary.

The Karachi Municipal Corporation incumbent administration has prepared the fiscal year 2022 budget to the tune of Rs25.9 billion with 16 major development schemes.

The budget, set to be presented come Saturday, will index a fiscal surplus of Rs11 million carried forward in the budget year ahead.

According to budget documentation, Rs2.06 billion are estimated in the budget for all the development projects.

Here are some major development projects and the funds allocated for them.