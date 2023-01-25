Administrators recommended by MQM-P get reinstated

The administrators recommended by Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) on Wednesday reinstated after the local government withdraw the notification of their removal, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) withdrew the notification to remove MQM-P administrators from the charge, which was issued earlier this month on January 3.

The ECP issued a notification and appointed Muhammad Farooque, Syed Shakeel Ahmed and Muhammad Sharif as the administrators of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and district municipal corporations of Korangi and East districts, respectively.

The administrator’s reinstatement notification was issued separately.

it is pertinent to mention here that Sindh government had removed administrators of Hyderabad and Karachi’s East and Korangi districts on orders from Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Shakeel Ahmed was removed from the administrator-ship of District East, while Muhammad Sharif from District Korangi, and Muhammad Farooq was removed from the administrator-ship of Hyderabad earlier this month.

