Adnan Shah Tipu lost role in ‘Sacred Games 2’ due to Indo-Pak relations

Actor Adnan Shah Tipu has opened up about losing big roles, including in Netflix hit Sacred Games 2, across the border due to strained political relations between Pakistan and India.

In a recent interview with host Rabia Mughni, Adnan Shah Tipu shared how he lost the chance to work with Bollywood heroine Madhuri Dixit in the 2014 film Dedh Ishqiya after failing to secure a visa to visit India.

“Things find a way if they are meant to happen, and if they aren’t, or God isn’t willing, then no matter how much you work for them, they don’t happen,” said Adnan, sharing that he was asked to audition for a role in Dedh Ishqiya by a casting director who has also worked on films like Udtaa Punjab.

“I gave nine auditions for the role,” he recalled, thanking names like Faisal Qureshi and Ahsan Rahim among others for helping him out at the time. However, unfortunately, he was unable to nag the role.

“Noone was able to get a visa at that time… Vishal (Bhardwaj) bhai went to Delhi himself to try and secure a visa for me but it didn’t happen and that’s why I couldn’t do the film,” he shared.

Adnan Shah Tipu added that he had to accept the bitter reality and chose to not dwell on it, telling the host about his philosophy: “Forget what you don’t achieve and be thankful for what you do.”

Dedh Ishqiya released in 2014 and the cast included Bollywood heavyweights like Madhura Dixit, Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, and Huma Qureshi among others.

That’s not it! Adnan Shah Tipu also talked about being approached for a role in the sequel of the hit Netflix show Sacred Games. “I was offered a role but it didn’t materialise because of the strained relations between India and Pakistan,” he shared.

