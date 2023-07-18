Watch: A Punjabi-Pathan love story of Adnan Shah Tipu, wife Hajra

Prominent actor Adnan Shah Tipu and his wife Hajra spilt the beans on their love story between a Punjabi boy and a Pathan girl.

During a recent outing on ARY Zindagi’s program, ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, the versatile actor revealed that he first met his now-wife Hajra at a park when she was there for a walk with her mother.

Hajra added that Tipu was in his get-up for his debut Bollywood film ‘Kajraare’ (2010), with a moustache and long hair, at that time.

The celebrity continued that he first interacted with Hajra’s mother at the cafeteria and tried to impress her. “At the very first sight, I knew that she is the one, and I was sure that I want to marry her, rather than date or have an affair,” Tipu told the host. “So after asking for her permission, I told my mother to ask for her hand.”

The couple further mentioned that they first met in April, and got married later the same year.

It is pertinent to mention that Adnan Shah Tipu tied the knot with his wife Hajra in 2010. They are proud parents to four beautiful girls.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in the blockbuster serial ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’, headlined by A-list actors Danish Taimoor and Dur-e-Fishan Saleem. He essayed a negative role in the play.

