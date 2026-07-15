Adnan Siddiqui is celebrating a proud family milestone as his eldest daughter, Maryam, graduated from university. Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, the actor shared his joy and called his daughter’s graduation one of life’s most rewarding moments.

“Many moments in life make you smile… and then some moments make your heart whisper, Alhamdulillah! Watching your child graduate is one of those moments,” he wrote.

Accompanying the post was a touching photograph from the graduation ceremony. The image shows Adnan, dressed in a light beige suit, affectionately kissing Maryam on the forehead as she wears her graduation gown and cap.

Maryam, whose face is covered with a sticker for privacy, is seen holding a bouquet of pink flowers and a gift bag, while the emotional father embraces her in a proud celebratory moment.

Adnan went on in caption to acknowledge the sacrifices and challenges parents face while raising their children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1)

“As parents, we spend years worrying, sacrificing, guiding, and sometimes even questioning if we’re doing enough. But days like these remind us that every sleepless night, every difficult conversation, and every lesson in kindness, discipline, and resilience were all worth it,” he added.

Addressing his daughter directly, the Meray Paas Tum Ho actor expressed immense pride in the person she has become.

“My dear Maryam Jan, today is your achievement, but seeing the person you’ve become is my greatest reward. Your graduation is a milestone, and your values are the real success.”

Adnan Siddiqui and his wife, Palwasha, are parents to three children: daughters Maryam and Daniyah, and son Zayd.