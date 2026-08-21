Adnan Siddiqui recalls family’s partition story after watching ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’

Adnan Siddiqui has shared his emotional reaction to the Indian film Main Vaapas Aaunga, saying its themes of longing, roots and the desire to return home reminded him deeply of his family’s journey during Partition.

Sharing his thoughts on Instagram on Thursday, the Mere Paas Tum Ho actor said he watched the film “with my whole heart breaking in real time” because its story of a home that continues to call its former residents back felt closely connected to his own family history.

He revealed that, shortly after watching the film, a man from Ghazipur, India, named ObaidUr Rahman sent him a video of the ancestral haveli in Pahetiya, Uttar Pradesh, where Adnan’s forefathers and father had lived before Partition.

Adnan said watching the centuries-old building left him overwhelmed with emotion as he looked at the bricks, walls and windows that carried memories he had inherited through his family but never personally experienced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1)

“And here I am, decades later, crying over a video of stone and wood and history, feeling the pull of soil I’ve never touched,” he added.