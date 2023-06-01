31.9 C
Photoshop's new AI Generative Fill feature is mind blowing

Adobe has amazed users of the photo-editing application Photoshop with the latest AI Generative Fill feature.

A report by the technology news website Creative Bloq stated that Adobe announced the integration of its Firefly generative AI Model into Photoshop’s beta version. The Generative Fill feature stands out from the rest of the features.

The Generative Fill feature allows the users to fill an image’s selected portion with new imagery generated via text prompt. It is thought of as an amped-up version of Adobe’s Content Aware Fill feature. A graphic designer shared a video of her using the mind-blowing feature.

The introduction has been welcoming for the users. Here is what they had to say.

Moreover, Adobe has introduced various features introduced including a new Remove tool and enhanced gradients for Photoshop.

Big tech companies have been trumpeting their artificial intelligence breakthroughs since Microsoft-backed (MSFT.O) OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot became a sensation in the fall, triggering a wave of investments and a race to dominate the space.

Earlier, Facebook owner Meta published an artificial intelligence model that can pick out individual objects from within an image, along with a dataset of image annotations that it said was the largest ever of its kind.

The company’s research division said in a blog post that its Segment Anything Model, or SAM, could identify objects in images and videos even in cases where it had not encountered those items in its training.

Using SAM, objects can be selected by clicking on them or writing text prompts. In one demonstration, writing the word “cat” prompted the tool to draw boxes around each of several cats in a photo.

