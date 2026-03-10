Adolescence dominates awards season one year after release

One year after its release, Netflix’s 2025 smash hit Adolescence is leading this awards season and garnering numerous accolades.

When the show debuted on March 13, 2025, it caused a stir for its exploration of rising intolerance among young men. The series has already received eight Emmy Awards—including a win for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Film for Owen Cooper—along with various other honors.

With this win, Cooper, who was only 14 at the time of filming, became the youngest male actor to win a Primetime Emmy. Most recently, the show received six nominations for the Royal Television Society Programme Awards, further cementing its success in acting, drama writing, and breakout performances.

The four-episode series centers on Jamie, a British schoolboy detained on suspicion of killing his classmate, Katie. It explores how the minds of young boys are influenced by the pervasive “manosphere” on social media, often leading to misogyny and violence against women.

Earlier this year, Owen Cooper made Golden Globe history on Sunday night as he became the youngest-ever winner of the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television.

The 16-year-old actor was honoured for his breakout performance as Jamie Miller in the Netflix limited series Adolescence at the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

“Wow, standing here with a Golden Globe, it does not feel real whatsoever,” he began his award acceptance speech.

Owen Cooper continued, “What an incredible journey me and my family have been put through. We are forever grateful for what these people have done for me and my family. What started off as, what I thought [was], ‘I might be okay, I might be awful. I never know.’ So I took a risk, and I went to drama classes.”