'Adolescence’ star Owen Cooper makes Emmys history

British actor Owen Cooper, the star of Netflix’s hit mini-series ‘Adolescence’, has made history, winning his first Primetime Emmy Award at 15.

A history was created at this year’s star-studded Emmys ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, as young actor Owen Cooper, 15, who made his on-screen debut earlier this year, playing Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old murder accused, in Netflix’s crime series ‘Adolescence’, was honoured with the trophy of Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, making him the youngest ever Emmys male recipient.

Receiving the golden statuette for his historic win, England-born Cooper said, “When I started these drama classes a couple years back, I didn’t expect to be even in the United States, never mind here.”

“Tonight proves that if you listen and you focus and you step out of your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life… Who cares if you get embarrassed?” he added on stage. “Anything can be possible.”

Notably, Netflix’s four-part psychological crime series ‘Adolescence’ was among the big winners of the night, also taking home the award for Outstanding Anthology or Limited Series.

