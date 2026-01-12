‘Adolescence’ star Owen Cooper tears up as he becomes youngest ever Golden Globe winner

Owen Cooper has made Golden Globe history on Sunday night as he became the youngest-ever winner of the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television.

The 16-year-old actor was honored for his breakout performance as Jamie Miller in the Netflix limited series Adolescence at the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

“Wow, standing here with a Golden Globe, it does not feel real whatsoever,” he began his award acceptance speech.

Owen Cooper continued, “What an incredible journey me and my family have been put through. We are forever grateful for what these people have done for me and my family. What started off as, what I thought [was], ‘I might be okay, I might be awful. I never know.’ So I took a risk, and I went to drama classes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS (@cbstv)

“I was the only boy there. It was embarrassing. I got through it, and I’m still very much an apprentice. So still learning every day. I’m still learning from the people that I sat in front of, you sat in front of me, who’s inspired me,” he added.

The young star extended his gratitude to Netflix and the creative team behind Adolescence.

Adolescence is a limited series that follows a family in crisis after their 13-year-old son is accused of murdering a schoolmate.

The category featured strong competition, including Billy Crudup for The Morning Show, Walton Goggins and Jason Isaacs for The White Lotus, Tramell Tillman for Severance and Ashley Walters – Cooper’s Adolescence castmate.