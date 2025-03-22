Adolescence: The Must-Watch Crime Drama That Exposes the Dark Side of Growing Up Online

Netflix’s latest British crime drama, Adolescence, dives into the tough questions about growing up in a digital age—and it’s already making waves. Even before its release, the five-star reviews poured in.

The Guardian hailed it as “the closest thing to TV perfection in decades,” while others praised it as a “technical masterpiece,” a “harrowing, heartbreaking must-watch,” and a blueprint for how crime dramas should be made. Such universal acclaim is rare, but when the show finally dropped, audiences were just as enthusiastic.

In its first four days, Adolescence racked up a staggering 24.3 million views worldwide, becoming the most-watched series in over 71 countries.

And it’s easy to see why. Adolescence is one of the most gripping shows I’ve seen in a long time. Created and written by actor Stephen Graham (who also stars) and Jack Thorne (Toxic Town), and directed by Philip Barantini (Boiling Point), this four-part series explores the fallout after a 13-year-old boy is accused of murder. As his family, school, and psychologist grapple with the unimaginable, the show delivers an intense, heart-wrenching story that’s also one of the best pieces of TV you’ll watch this year.

A big part of what makes Adolescence so compelling is its storytelling. Each episode is filmed in a single, continuous shot—a technique Barantini also used in Boiling Point (which also starred Graham). This means the camera never cuts away, immersing us in the drama as it unfolds in real time. It feels like we’re right there in the room with the characters, experiencing the shock and confusion alongside Jamie’s parents. The unbroken shot keeps the tension high, refusing to let us look away.

The first episode is a masterclass in television. It kicks off with Jamie’s early morning arrest—a chaotic, violent moment that shatters his family’s world. We follow the police as they storm up the stairs, ride in the van with Jamie to the station, and then weave through the station as detectives and lawyers piece together the case. Jamie’s parents, Eddie and Manda, arrive bewildered and terrified, thrust into a legal system they don’t understand.

The rest of the series traces the ripple effects of this tragedy. Episode two takes place three days after the murder, as detectives search Jamie’s school for the weapon. The third episode jumps ahead seven months, focusing on Jamie’s psychological state during an interview with his therapist. The finale, set 13 months after the crime, shows the Millers trying to rebuild their lives. While not every episode hits as hard as the first, together they form a stunning, emotionally charged story that leaves you both shaken and in awe.

The performances are nothing short of extraordinary. Stephen Graham, as Jamie’s father Eddie, delivers a raw, emotional portrayal of a man grappling with his son’s actions. Erin Doherty, Ashley Walters, and Christine Tremarco also shine, but it’s 15-year-old Owen Cooper, in his debut role as Jamie, who steals the show. He effortlessly shifts between vulnerability and rage, capturing the complexity of his character with a maturity well beyond his years.

What makes Adolescence so chilling is its relatability. Jamie comes from a loving, stable family—there’s no abuse or trauma to explain why he would commit such a horrific act. This improbability is what makes the story so unsettling. The show suggests that the greatest threat to our children might not be the dangers outside, but the ones lurking in their bedrooms, behind their screens.

At its core, Adolescence is about male rage and how the digital world is shaping—and radicalizing—young minds in ways parents can’t comprehend. Eddie and Manda grew up listening to A-Ha; Jamie grew up online, discovering figures like Andrew Tate. The series forces us to ask: How well do we really know our kids, and how can we protect them from the influences we don’t fully understand?

Adolescence is a triumph of television. The acting is breathtaking, the writing is sharp and authentic, and the one-shot format pulls you in and doesn’t let go. It’s a show that leaves you with a knot in your stomach, not because it provides answers, but because it forces us to confront the hard questions about the world we’re raising our children in. It’s a cry for help, a wake-up call, and an absolute must-watch.