Adolescence wins four Critics Choice Awards, including Best Limited Series

Netflix’s Adolescence continues to make history!

After bagging eight Emmy’s in 2025, the hit series emerged as one of the biggest winners at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards as well, taking home four major honors in Los Angeles over the weekend. The acclaimed four-part Netflix show won Best Limited Series, while its cast dominated the acting categories.

Sixteen-year-old Owen Cooper earned Best Supporting Actor for his role as Jamie Miller, Stephen Graham won Best Actor while Erin Doherty took home Best Supporting Actress.

“Thank you to the critics and to everyone behind the scenes who made this night possible,” Owen – who stars in the new Wuthering Heights movie – said in his award acceptance speech.

He further added, “This past year has been a complete whirlwind for me and my family, honestly. It’s changed our lives forever. We’re forever grateful. We cherish every single moment of it.”

He beat out strong competition including Wagner Moura, Nick Offerman, Michael Peña, Ashley Walters and Ramy Youssef.

Stephen Graham, who stars in the series as Jamie Miller’s father, also used his acceptance speech to praise the entire cast and crew of the show.

Adolescence tells a story of a teenage boy accused of murder after becoming influenced by incel culture online. The show has become a global talking point, averaging around 45 million views per month.