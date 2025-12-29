ADOR announces pursue legal measures against K-pop member

Multiple subsidiaries ADOR, also representing K-pop girl group NewJeans, have terminated its contract with member Danielle. They have announced that to will pursue legal measures against her family.

On Monday, in a statement, the HYBE subsidiary said it had concluded that Danielle could no longer continue as both a member of NewJeans and an artist under the agency. “We decided that it would be difficult for Danielle to continue both as a member of NewJeans and an artist at ADOR, and we have notified her that the contract has been terminated”.

ADOR added that it would take legal action against members of Danielle’s family and former chief executive Min Hee-jin, stating that they “hold grave responsibility not only in our conflict between NewJeans, but the members’ delayed return to the agency”.

The announcement comes around six weeks after ADOR said that members Haerin and Hyein had chosen to end their dispute with the agency and return. At the time, Minji, Hanni and Danielle also indicated their intention to return. However, ADOR later clarified that no final agreement had been reached with all members.

According to the agency, Hanni is set to return to ADOR, while discussions with Minji are continuing “to expand the mutual understanding between the two parties”. Danielle, however, was singled out as an exception to this process.

ADOR claimed that the conflict stemmed from the members being provided with “continuous and twisted information about the company over an extended period of time”. Despite this, the agency said it had initially hoped to resolve misunderstandings to restore trust with fans and the public.

The company said it planned to explain the full details of the dispute at a separate event, with further information to be announced.