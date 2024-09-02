Adrien Brody moved to tears as The Brutalist earns standing ovation

The latest film of Adrien Brody, The Brutalist, premiered to overwhelming response at the Venice Film Festival.

Directed by Brady Corbet, the historical drama received a record-breaking 12-minute standing ovation during its world premiere in the festival’s Main Competition section.

Brody was seen wiping away tears as the applause continued, trying to share the spotlight with his director and co-stars.

The Brutalist wows Venice

The Brutalist features a star-studded cast, including Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, and Joe Alwyn.

The film, which has a runtime of 215 minutes with a 15-minute intermission, tells the story of Hungarian-born Jewish architect László Tóth, who emigrates to the U.S. in 1947.

Initially struggling in poverty, Tóth eventually lands a life-changing contract that shapes the next 30 years of his life.

Critics have universally praised the film, hailing it as one of the best of the year.

Brody’s performance has been highlighted as a career-best, with many suggesting he could be a strong contender for a Best Actor Oscar.

The Venice Film Festival, which began on August 28, will conclude on September 7.