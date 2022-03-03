Advanced homes to store heat in summer, use in Winter

A new technology that could store heat for several months and help to cut hefty bills, has been awarded funding of 146,000 euros.
The project led by Swansea University is a part of a new project involving the Active Building Center Research Programme.
The program is part of a 1 billion euro Zero Innovation Portfolio (NZIP) and has been funded by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).
The new tech named ADSORB (Advanced Distributed Storage for grid Benefit) is aiming to improve a building’s energy performance and lessen the load over the national energy systems.
Reportedly, the system could be installed into new buildings or retrofitted into existing ones.
These technologies could significantly reduce consumer bills and tackle the problem of intermittency, boosting renewables and taking more carbon out of the UK’s energy supply.
The new funding will support a feasibility study, which would assess the potential benefits of these technologies.