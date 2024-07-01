Aerial firing at wedding event kills teenage girl

LAHORE: In a tragic incident, a teenage girl lost her life after being hit by a bullet at a wedding event in Lahore, ARY News reported

According to the details, the incident took place within the limits of Manawan police station where some people were aerial firing, resulting in the death of a 16-year-old girl.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against unknown suspects on the complaint of the victim’s father.

The police launched an investigation into the incident and took the father of the groom into custody.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Cantt said that raids are being conducted to arrest the suspects and efforts are underway to apprehend them soon.

