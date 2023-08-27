Karachi: Aerial firing at wedding claims life of 12-year-old boy

KARACHI: A 12-year-old boy was killed in aerial firing carried out in jubilation during a wedding ceremony in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the incident took place in Karachi’s Orangi Town, wherein a 12-year-old boy – identified as Umar – was killed in aerial firing during wedding ceremony.

Responding to information, police rushed to the scene where they found the body of the victim. Rescue officials and police shifted the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police said 12-year-old Umar was the relative of groom, adding that he was witnessing fireworks and aerial firing from a roof, during which a bullet hit him.

However, the police, it is not yet clear who fired the bullets. They added that the police themselves will register a case if relatives do not take legal action.

It is pertinent to mention here that aerial firing claimed life of a citizen and injured 12 individuals, including women during celebrations of Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day in Karachi.

On the occasion of Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day, a series of aerial firing commenced in various areas of the metropolis, including Liaquatabad, Liyari, Garden, Mahmoodabad, Landhi, Korangi, New Karachi, and Bilal Colony.

As per the rescue sources, one person was injured due to aerial firing in Bilal Colony, Sector 7, meanwhile, two individuals were injured near Liaquatabad, as well as in Korangi and Landhi.

Similarly, one individual was injured in Mahmoodabad, one in Lyari and one person was injured near New Karachi.