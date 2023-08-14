Aerial firing claims one life, Injures 12, Including women in Karachi

KARACHI: An aerial firing incident resulted in the unfortunate death of one civilian and injuries to 12 individuals, including women in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to rescue sources, On the occasion of Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day, a series of aerial firing commenced in various areas of the metropolis, including Liaquatabad, Liyari, Garden, Mahmoodabad, Landhi, Korangi, New Karachi, and Bilal Colony.

As per the rescue sources, one person was injured due to aerial firing in Bilal Colony, Sector 7, meanwhile, two individuals were injured near Liaquatabad, as well as in Korangi and Landhi.

Similarly, one individual was injured in Mahmoodabad, one in Lyari and one person was injured near New Karachi.

Rescue sources mentioned that a young man who was injured due to aerial firing in Mahmoodabad, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.