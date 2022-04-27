Aeroplane crashes after failed stunt; video goes viral

A video of an aeroplane crashing following a failed mid-air swap is viral across social media platforms.

A foreign news agency mentioned the stunt going downhill when Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington made an attempt to set their milestone.

The plan was for the cousins to fly their planes before leaving them and freefalling into each other’s. It began without any problems and the cousins lept out from the aeroplanes and followed with a planned formation.

However, Luke Aikin’s aeroplane then went out of control and nosedived to the ground.

This #RedBull #PlaneSwap in Arizona was crazy! Didn’t go as planned but luckily everyone is alright! pic.twitter.com/f9cpRclYtT — Aaron Tevis (@AaronTevis) April 25, 2022

There were no casualties reported in the incident. One of the two aircraft crossed the planned 90-degree dive. It did not give Andy a chance to control his aeroplane.

He opened the parachute while his cousin was flying the other aeroplane.

Luke Aikins, speaking with the foreign news agency, said they come up with preparation to deal with such dangerous situations.

“I thought I left Andy a good plane,” he said as quoted in the report. “I’m trying to think of what else I could have done to make it better for him when I left. We do what we can to prepare for this stuff and we hope it never happens.”

He added: “This is the best outcome of a bummer situation, really. You’re just happy everybody’s here and good and all that stuff, but just disappointed.”

