Affan Waheed stuns fans with his short-tempered personality

Affan Waheed revealed that he is a very short-tempered person.

In the recent Ramadan Transmission Shan e Sahoor, Affan Waheed and Sidra Niazi made a guest appearance.

In response to the host teasing that both Affan and Sidra have calm natures, Waheed responded that he has a short temper and that he has controlled it a lot now, but he used to be aggressive on sets in the past.

Niazi chipped in and said, “Buss ap rehne dein ap ko nhi pata”. Waheed further added, “Gussa ajai tu phir nhi rukta”. He also noted, “ab shoot pe bhot kam atta hai .. likn shoot ke ilawa mujhe ghussa bht atta hai”.

The host commented that your fans could not imagine Affan in an aggressive nature. Affan responded, “its strange people couldn’t believe it”.

Niazi also added, “agar app kabhi logo sai baat krein affan kai bare mai tu koi bhi nahi manta”.