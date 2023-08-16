Afghan dacoits killed during North Karachi police encounter

KARACHI: In a significant development, it has been revealed that the Afghan robbers who were killed in a police encounter had ties to the notorious White Corolla Gang, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Central Police Office managed to retrieve the crime record of the criminals through their fingerprints. The deceased criminals were identified as Abdullah, Penda Muhammad, Imran, and Jan Muhammad.

The footage showing the accused’s arrival during the crime has also come to light, shows a white car on the road at 4:12 AM, capturing a snapshot of the scene. Although the criminals were seen entering the house in the footage, the police are collecting further evidence to substantiate the findings.

It should be noted that the Karachi police had previously taken prompt action, eliminating five robbers engaged in a heist within a New Karachi sector B area, while two of the accomplices managed to escape.

According to reports, the gang of seven criminals forcibly entered a residence by breaking a window and proceeded to terrorize the occupants before looting valuables, including mobile phones, laptops, and other precious items. Subsequently, the gang fled with the looted possessions.

Upon the apprehension of the deceased robbers, weapons and stolen goods were recovered from their possession.