Afghan diplomat meets Bugti over immigrants repatriation

ISLAMABAD: Afghan Charge d’ Affairs on Thursday called on Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, ARY News reported.

Afghan diplomat Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb discussed issues related to repatriation of Afghan nationals from Pakistan to Afghanistan and other matters of mutual interest.

Interior Minister said that the immigrants illegally staying in Pakistan returning to their countries. “We have issued instructions for respectable treatment with the people returning back to home,” Bugti said.

“No legal action being taken against those holding Afghan citizen card,” Pakistan’s interior minister said. “The government will not tolerate discourteous or impolite treatment to the immigrants at any cost,” he stressed.

He said a control centre and helpline have been established in the Ministry of Interior. Bugti invited Afghan embassy to appoint its representative for liaison over complaints, if any reported.

Minister informed the Afghan envoy that the women and children will be exempted from biometric formality at crossing points to facilitate them.

Afghanistan’s Taliban government on Wednesday urged Pakistan to give undocumented Afghans in the country more time to leave as pressure mounts at border posts swarmed by thousands of returnees fleeing the threat of deportation.

The Pakistani government has given 1.7 million Afghans living illegally in the country until November 1 to leave voluntarily or be forcibly removed.