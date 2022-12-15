Afghan forces resort to heavy shelling along Chaman Border, seven injured

CHAMAN: At least seven civilians including women and children were injured when Afghan forces fired rockets into the Pakistani territory from across the Chaman border on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Afghan Border Forces restored indiscriminate firing in Pakistani territory.

In the heavy shelling, seven people including women and were injured, according to the Levies sources.

Earlier, at least six Pakistani civilians embraced martyrdom and 17 others sustained injuries due to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing by Afghan border forces in Balochistan’s Chaman district.

Read more: Six civilians martyred in ‘unprovoked’ firing by Afghan border forces

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), ABF opened unprovoked and indiscriminate fire on civilian population in Balochistan’s Chaman district, resulting in six casualties.

The firing by Afghan forces on the civilian population included heavy weapons including artillery and mortars. The ISPR said that the firing caused the martyrdom of six civilians while 17 other individuals sustained injuries.

Comments