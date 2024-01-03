Afghan govt’s senior delegation reaches Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A senior-level delegation of Afghanistan’s interim government on Wednesday reached Islamabad for crucial talks with Pakistani authorities, ARY News reported quoting sources.

According to the sources, the delegation is being led by senior Taliban leaders, including the governor of Kandahar.

It has been reported that the delegation includes officials from Afghanistan’s ministries of defence and information, as well as intelligence.

They said that the Afghan interim government delegation will hold talks with senior Pakistani authorities including Special Representative on Afghanistan Ambassador Asif Durrani (retired) in a renewed effort to mend the ties between the two countries recently marred by the outlawed TTP’s continued involvement in terrorism in Pakistan.

The delegation will discuss way to reduce Pak-Afghan tensions in the Joint Coordination Council meeting and other meetings.

Pakistan will discuss the anti-Pakistan use of Afghan territory by banned groups in Afghanistan while the issue of safe havens for terrorists in Afghanistan will also be discussed, say sources.

Pakistan is also expected to demand the extradition of Hafiz Gul Bahadur and other banned terrorists in Afghanistan, as well as visa-free transportation on Pak-Afghan border fence and Chaman border, they say.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has seen an uptick in attacks carried out by the banned outfits last year, killing hundreds of civilians and security forces.

However, the incidents of terrorism continue to surge despite Islamabad’s repeated calls on Kabul.