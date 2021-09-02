Afghan leaders need to exhibit wisdom amid fragile situation: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: We are witnessing momentous events in our neighbourhood that have far-reaching implications for the region and the international community as a whole, the foreign minister said Thursday during an address, ARY News reproted.

Speaking at 6th Think Tank Forum, FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi said of the Afghanistan situation that it demands from us to “follow a carefully calibrated policy to avoid pitfalls and achieve what we have been pursuing for the last many years: a stable, peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan”.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the international coalition pursued a military approach to achieve peace in Afghanistan for two decades. Which, he said, was not based on the ground realities.

“Insistence on military solution brought the political process to a head.”

The foreign minister said the absence of an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned negotiated political settlement, coupled with withdrawal of international forces, created challenges.

“The lack of resistance by the Afghan security forces and the speed of Taliban’s take-over of Kabul have surprised the international community.”

Syed Ali Geelani laid to eternal rest amid strict curfew

He said Taliban have announced general amnesty, protection of women’s rights and freedom of speech, among other promises to Afghans.

“However, the situation, as it stands today, is fragile,” said FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

He said the loss of 170 lives in two dastardly attacks by IS near Kabul airport is a grim reminder of the fragility of the situation.

“More than ever, the situation demands Afghan leaders to exhibit wisdom.”