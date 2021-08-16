Afghan military plane crashes in Uzbekistan: ministry

An Afghan military plane has crashed inside Uzbekistan, the Central Asian country’s defense ministry said Monday, confirming earlier reports.

“The military plane illegally crossed the border of Uzbekistan. An investigation is under way,” ministry spokesman Bakhrom Zulfikarov told AFP, confirming Uzbek media reports of a crash taking place late Sunday in Uzbekistan’s southern province of Surkhondaryo, which borders Afghanistan

According to a Gazeta.uz report cited by Reuters news agency, the jet crashed late on Sunday in Uzbekistan’s southernmost Surxondaryo province adjacent to Afghanistan. It published photographs of medics attending to a man in an air force uniform.

The website also said a source told it that two Afghan military servicemen believed to have also been on the plane were hospitalized in the provincial capital, Termez.