Former Afghan minister works as pizza delivery person in Germany

A former minister in Afghanistan Syed Ahmad Shah Sadat is working as a pizza delivery person in Germany’s Leipzig city after leaving the country in December last year.

The photos of Afghanistan’s former minister of communications and technology Syed Ahmad Shah Sadat were posted by Al-Jazeera Arabia on Twitter who is now working as a pizza delivery person in Germany.

He had tendered the resignation from his post in 2020 following the differences with Ashraf Ghani after joining his cabinet in 2018.

Sadat had worked as a technical advisor to Afghanistan’s communication and information technology ministry from 2005 to 2013 in his over two-decade experience. He had also served as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Ariana Telecom in London from 2016 until 2017.

Syed Ahmad Shah Sadat has confirmed to Sky News that these are his photos. According to Sky News, he was working as a food delivery professional for the German company Livrando after running out of money.

The former minister told Sky News that his story will serve as a “catalyst” to change the way high-ranking people live their lives in Asia and the Arab world.

He holds two master’s degrees in communications and electronic engineering from Oxford University, whereas, Sadat worked for 23 years in the field of communications with more than 20 companies, in 13 countries, including Saudi Arabia, for Aramco and the Saudi Telecom Company.

Reacting to the developments in Afghanistan, he told Sky News that he never expected the civilian government to fall so quickly.