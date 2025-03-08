Afghan nationals asked to leave Pakistan by March 31

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior has asked Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders, staying in Pakistan, to leave the country by March 31 deadline.

The Afghan nationals will be deported from April 1st, the ministry said in a statement.

It was said in earlier reports that Pakistan was planning to evict all Afghans from the country but for the first time the Interior Ministry has officially confirmed the development.

“Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Program (IFRP) is being implemented since November 1, 2023. In continuation of the government’s decision to repatriate all illegal foreigners, national leadership has now decided to also repatriate ACC holders,” the interior ministry said in an official handout.

“All illegal foreigners and ACC holders are advised to leave the country voluntarily before March 31, 2025; thereafter, deportation will commence from April 1, 2025,” the statement added.

The interior ministry said that sufficient time had already been granted for their dignified return. “It is emphasised that no one will be maltreated during the repatriation process and arrangements for food and healthcare for returning foreigners have also been put in place.”

“Pakistan has been a gracious host and continues to fulfill its commitments and obligations as a responsible state. It is reiterated that Individuals staying in Pakistan will have to fulfill all legal formalities and abide by Pakistan’s constitution,” it said.

Over 80, 0000 Afghans living in Pakistan illegally were repatriated to their country since Pakistan launched the campaign in November 2023. It is estimated that around 3 million Afghans still reside in Pakistan.