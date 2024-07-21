Afghan nationals throw stones during protest outside Pakistani embassy in Germany

A group of Afghan nationals protested and tried to enter the Pakistani Consulate in Frankfurt, Germany.

Reports indicate that the Afghan nationals were allowed to hold a peaceful protest by German authorities but they turned violent and threw stones at the consulate building, leading to heightened tensions.

German police have detained two Afghan nationals and anticipate more arrests as they continue to identify additional protesters with the help of video footage.

In response to the incident, Pakistani diplomatic officials have raised the matter with the German Foreign Ministry in Berlin. The German authorities have assured the Pakistani diplomats that a thorough investigation will be conducted.

The Pakistani Foreign Office is considering summoning German officials to lodge an official protest at the diplomatic level, reflecting the seriousness of the situation and the need for enhanced security measures to protect diplomatic missions.

The incident has sparked concerns over the safety of diplomatic premises and personnel, prompting calls for stricter security protocols and better cooperation between host countries and diplomatic missions to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Earlier, Pakistan once again asked the Afghan authorities to take immediate and effective action against terrorist groups including their sponsors and backers.

At her weekly news briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan has provided concrete evidence of individuals and groups responsible for terrorist incidents inside Pakistan.