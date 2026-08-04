Islamabad: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday offloaded an Afghan-origin Australian passport holder at Islamabad International Airport after allegedly discovering that he had obtained a Pakistani family visa using a fake marriage certificate.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the passenger was intercepted during secondary profiling while preparing to board Emirates flight EK-613 to Australia.

During a detailed examination of his travel documents, immigration officials found that he had allegedly secured a Pakistani family visa by submitting false information.

The passenger had claimed to be married to a Pakistani citizen, Maryam Anwar, and presented a marriage registration certificate in support of his visa application.

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However, during questioning, the passenger was unable to provide any evidence of the marriage. Further verification revealed that the marriage registration certificate was allegedly forged and had been prepared solely to obtain a Pakistani family visa.

Initial investigations revealed that the passenger had entered Pakistan on May 29, 2026, using the family visa obtained through the alleged fake documents. He reportedly told investigators that he had paid an Australia-based agent 300 Australian dollars to arrange the Pakistani family visa.

The passenger was offloaded from the flight and handed over to the FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Islamabad for further legal action. Further investigation is underway.