Afghan robber shot dead in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: During a police shootout in the Shams Colony area of Islamabad, a robber from Afghan group was fatally shot by his own partner, leaving one injured, ARY News reported, citing police spokesperson.

The police spokesman stated that, during the exchange of gunfire, police officers managed to escape unharmed, with one officer narrowly escaping injury as one bullet hits his bulletproof jacket.

The police official added that the individuals involved in the encounter are believed to be linked to a string of robberies, street crimes, and other serious offenses in the capital city.

Following the encounter, law enforcement officials successfully recovered stolen motorcycles, firearms, and various other items that had been taken from citizens by the accused.