31.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Afghan SIMs being used in Pakistan for terrorism, extortion

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

PESHAWAR: Afghan SIMs are being used in the majority of terrorism and extortion cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), revealed Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) KP report on Tuesday.

The report compiled by the CTD KP stated that most of the terrorists, and extortionists are using Afghan SIMs in the province.

The report further said that 830 cases of terrorism were registered in 2023 so far out of which 601 cases have been traced and 1,982 suspects were nominated. More than 500 suspects were arrested and 216 were killed in operations, the report said.

The CTD said 32 cases were executed by the court and 80 cases of extortion were registered, of which 47 had been traced۔

In the cases of extortion money, 197 people are nominated out of which 90 have been arrested۔

Read more: Interior minister blames Afghan nationals for ‘rising terror activities’

DIG CTD Imran Shahid said Afghan SIMs are being used in terrorism and extortion cases which become a problem for the agency to trace.

Earlier on October 4, Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmad Bugti blamed Afghan nationals for ‘rising terror activities’ in Pakistan.

Speaking exclusively to ARY News, the interior minister said that out of 24 blasts in Pakistan, Afghan nationals were involved in 14 of them.

Sarfraz Bugti said the Afghan government had claimed that there was peace and stability in their country. “If there is peace in Afghanistan, keep the residents in your country”, he said.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.