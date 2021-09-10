‘Afghan soil should not be used against any other country’

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram on Friday said that Afghan soil should not be used for terrorism in other countries.

Addressing the UN Security Council meeting on situation in Afghanistan, Envoy Munir Akram said that, Afghanistan stands at a turning point in its history and urged the international community to provide adequate financial support for refugees in Afghanistan.

“Kabul should not be left alone.”

Ambassador Akram said that Pakistan was most affected by the situation in Afghanistan and added that there are still 3 million Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

Pakistan is willing to create a land corridor that will help the international community deliver humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

Read more: Will not allow Afghan soil to be used against any country: Zabihullah Mujahid

“We will also dispatch supplies to Afghanistan through land routes as well,” Akram said and added we are willing to establish a land corridor to provide humanitarian help to Afghanistan.

Pakistan in coordination with the United Nations has created a humanitarian air bridge for delivery of supplies to Afghanistan. Three flights have been scheduled to deliver food and medicine to Afghanistan, the first arrived in Kabul on Wednesday.