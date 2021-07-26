46 Afghan troops allowed to enter Pakistan after border posts fall: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Monday gave safe passage to 46 Afghan soldiers to cross over into Pakistan after they were unable to hold their military posts along the Pak Afghan border, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, Afghan National Army (ANA) local Commander opposite Arundu Sector in Chitral requested Pakistan Army for refuge and safe passage for 46 military men of the Afghan National Army and Border Police including five officers.

The military’s media wing said that the refugee was sought after they were unable to hold their military posts along with Pak-Afghan International Border due to evolving security situation in Afghanistan.

“[Pakistan] army contacted Afghan authorities for information and necessary formalities,” the ISPR said adding that these Afghan soldiers arrived at Arundu Sector, Chitral late last night.

It further said that after contact with Afghan authorities and necessary military procedures, 46 soldiers including five officers were given refuge and safe passage into Pakistan. “Afghan soldiers have been provided food, shelter, and necessary medical care as per established military norms,” the media wing said.

The ISPR shared that these soldiers including officers will be returned to Afghan government authorities in a dignified manner after due process.

Previously on July 1, 35 Afghan soldiers also requested Pakistan Army for refuge and safe passage due to their inability to hold their military post along with Pak- Afghan border. They were also given safe passage into Pakistan and handed over to Afghan government authorities after the due procedure.