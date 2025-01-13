Security forces kill Afghan spy near Pak-Afghan border

Security forces killed an Afghan spy near the Pak-Afghan border on January 11, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting sources.

As per details, Afghan spy identified as Muhammad Khan Ahmed Khail son of Muhammad Qasim was shot dead by security forces during an attempt to flee Afghanistan from the Pak-Afghan border crossing.

Sources revealed that the 48-year-old terrorist, also known as Abdullah Afghan, was a resident of Paktika Province in Afghanistan.

An Afghan ID card was also recovered from the deceased terrorist. Muhammad Khan, alias Abdullah Afghan, was reportedly working for an Afghan agency in Pakistan.

Sources disclosed that the terrorist was involved in smuggling weapons and ammunition from Afghanistan to arm terrorist groups within Pakistan.

His operations included smuggling arms through Qila Saifullah, Zhob, and Loralai, with the smuggled weapons being used in terror attacks across Pakistan, the sources said.

Last year in December, the security forces of Pakistan repelled two cross-border attacks of Afghan Taliban and Khwarij in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram and North Waziristan districts.

Around 25 militants attempted to cross into Pakistan from Afghanistan’s side, utilising Afghan Taliban border posts. However, Pakistani security forces swiftly responded, thwarting the infiltration attempts, the sources added.

The militants, backed by the Afghan Taliban, opened heavy fire on Pakistani posts, but were met with a robust and decisive response from Pakistan’s security forces.

Additionally, the Taliban abandoned six posts and fled following the effective retaliatory action and artillery fire from the Pakistani side.