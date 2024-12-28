web analytics
Security forces thwart two infiltration attempts on Pak-Afghan border

TOP NEWS

The security forces of Pakistan repelled two cross-border attacks of Afghan Taliban and Khwarij in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram and North Waziristan districts, ARY News reported citing sources.

Around 25 militants attempted to cross into Pakistan from Afghanistan’s side, utilising Afghan Taliban border posts. However, Pakistani security forces swiftly responded, thwarting the infiltration attempts, the sources added.

The militants, backed by the Afghan Taliban, opened heavy fire on Pakistani posts, but were met with a robust and decisive response from Pakistan’s security forces.

Preliminary reports indicated that 15 or more militants and Afghan Taliban were killed, with several others injured.

Additionally, the Taliban abandoned six posts and fled following the effective retaliatory action and artillery fire.

Pakistan has repeatedly urged the Afghan government to prevent the use of its soil against Pakistan.

