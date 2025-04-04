Two terrorist killed in Kech IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed two khwarij in an intelligence based operation (IBO) in the Kech district of Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

“On 4 April 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Buleda, Kech District, on reported presence of terrorists,” the military’s media wing said in a statement.

According to the ISPR, during the conduct of operation, security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, two terrorists were killed.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against the law enforcement agencies as well as the innocent civilians.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR added.

Earlier last month, at least six terrorists were killed during an IBO in Balochistan, the ISPR said.

“On 29 March 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Kalat District of Balochistan, on reported presence of terrorists”, the ISPR said.

The military’s media wing said that during the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, six terrorists were successfully neutralized.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in recent terrorist activities in the area against the law enforcement agencies as well as the innocent civilians, the ISPR added.