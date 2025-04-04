Waqf Amendment Bill: AIMPLB seeks urgent appointment with President Murmu

NEW DELHI: The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has raised serious concerns regarding the recently passed Waqf Amendment Bill 2025, which awaits the president Droupadi Murmu’s assent to become law.

In a letter addressed to President Murmu, the board has requested an urgent meeting to discuss the bill’s potential impact on the autonomy and management of Waqf properties across India.

The AIMPLB, along with other Muslim organisations, has criticized the bill, labeling it as unconstitutional and a direct attack on the rights of the Muslim community.

The board emphasized that the provisions of the Waqf amendment bill contradict fundamental rights guaranteed under the Indian Constitution, particularly those related to religious freedom, equality, and the protection of religious institutions.

Dr. S.U.R. Elias, spokesperson for the AIMPLB, shared the contents of the letter written by General Secretary Maulana Fazlur Rahim. The letter highlights the board’s apprehensions, stating that the amendments proposed in the bill could significantly undermine the independence of Waqf institutions.

The board has urged President Murmu to reconsider the bill’s provisions and explore constitutional solutions to address their concerns.

The passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in both houses of Parliament has sparked protests in various parts of the country.

Many Muslim organizations had hoped for opposition from parties like Janata Dal (United) and Telugu Desam Party, but their support for the bill has added to the community’s discontent.

The AIMPLB has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the constitutional rights of the Muslim community and has called for a constructive dialogue with President Murmu to address the issue before the bill receives her approval.

Earlier, The Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 burnt substantial controversy in India, with AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress MP Muhammad Jawed taking legal action to challenge its constitutional validity.

On Friday, both leaders approached the Supreme Court of India, raising objections to the bill’s provisions, which they argue impose arbitrary restrictions on Waqf properties and their management.

As members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Bill, Owaisi and Jawed have voiced concerns that the amendments undermine the autonomy of Waqf institutions, potentially infringing upon fundamental rights.

Their challenge adds to the growing dissent among various Muslim organizations, who believe that the bill could have far-reaching consequences for Waqf governance in the country.