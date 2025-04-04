web analytics
Two PPP workers die in road mishap

LARKANA: Two Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) workers were killed in a road accident in Larkana when they were returning from attending Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s death anniversary, ARY News reported.
According to rescue officials, the driver and seven other individuals also sustained injuries in the accident. The injured and deceased were promptly shifted to the Trauma Center for medical attention.
A a van carrying party workers overturned on their return from attending the death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. Unfortunately, two party workers, Irfan and Zain-ul-Abideen, lost their lives in the incident
PPP leaders, including MPA Jamil Somroo and the Mayor of Larkana, visited the Trauma Center to express their condolences. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also expressed his sorrow over the incident.
