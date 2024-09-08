Afghan Taliban attacks Pakistani check posts with heavy weapons

Pakistani check posts were targeted motiveless with heavy weapon fire from the Afghan region, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per the sources, the attack was initiated by both Afghan Taliban and terrorists on the morning of September 7 which violates the international border law.

In response, the Pakistan Army retaliated, reportedly killing 8 Afghan Taliban fighters and injuring 16 others.

Among the deceased were two key commanders, Khalil and Jan Muhammad.

The growing aggression and border violations from the Afghan side have raised concerns over escalating tensions.