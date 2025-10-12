Watch: Pakistan Army destroys Afghan Taliban’s Asmatullah Karar camp in Spin Boldak near Chaman border

CHAMAN: The Pakistan Army on Sunday destroyed the Afghan Taliban’s major Asmatullah Karar camp located in Spin Boldak, Kandahar Province of Afghanistan, near the Chaman border, ARY News reported, citing security sources.

According to security officials, this was one of the largest Taliban camps, used to plan and execute anti-Pakistan operations. The Pakistan Army successfully targeted and completely destroyed the compound in a second precision strike carried out as part of ongoing retaliatory operations.

Videos circulating online show the complete destruction of the Asmatullah Karar camp following the strike.

Security sources reported heavy losses among the Afghan Taliban and Khawarij militants who were present inside the facility at the time of the attack.

Videos: Pakistan Army destroys multiple Afghan Taliban posts

The latest strike marks another major achievement for the Pakistan Army in its response to unprovoked aggression and cross-border attacks launched from Afghan territory.

The Pakistan Army on Sunday carried out a series of retaliatory strikes across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, destroying several Afghan Taliban checkposts and taking control of at least 19 positions in response to unprovoked aggression from the Afghan side, ARY News reported, citing security sources.

State-run PTV News and Radio Pakistan released videos of the Pakistan Army’s precise strikes that went viral on social media, showing multiple Afghan Taliban posts being hit and destroyed in various sectors along the border.

According to security sources, the Pakistani forces successfully targeted and destroyed Afghan Taliban posts in Doran Mela, Turkmanzai, Kharlachi (Kurram District), Leoband (Killa Abdullah), and Kunar Province opposite Bajaur. The strikes reportedly caused significant losses to Afghan Taliban and Khawarij elements operating from those positions.