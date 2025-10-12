Watch: Pakistan Army destroys Afghan Taliban’s Asmatullah Karar camp in Spin Boldak near Chaman border

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Oct 12, 2025
    • -
  • 271 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
Watch: Pakistan Army destroys Afghan Taliban’s Asmatullah Karar camp in Spin Boldak near Chaman border
Share Post Using...