Afghan woman offloaded for having fake passport

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) immigration staff on Tuesday offloaded an Afghan woman while boarding a flight to France at Peshawar airport after her passport was found fake.

According to FIA official, the woman was arrested when immigration of passengers was in progress for a flight to Paris.

He said during immigration clearance the passenger’s Afghan passport was found fake.

The passenger, identified by the FIA as Omari Husna, travelling to France was offloaded and shifted to the FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Cell for further investigation.

Earlier this week, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had deported Afghan national for travelling on a fake passport from Germany to Pakistan.

According to the FIA, the Afghan national named Abdullah Jan’s passport was found fake during checking at the FIA immigration counter after he had landed at the Islamabad airport from Germany.

Abdullah Jan was deported by the FIA officials, while the concerned airline was fined rs.0.5 million.

