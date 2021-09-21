Failure to form inclusive govt can push Afghanistan into civil war: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again warned that Afghanistan could descend into civil war if the Taliban fail to form an inclusive government including all factions, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“If they [Taliban] don’t include all factions, sooner or later they will have again a sort of a civil war,” the prime minister said in an interview with the BBC on Tuesday.

PM further said that Pakistan is trying to engage with the Taliban for an inclusive government in Afghanistan as there will not be any long-term sustainable peace and stability unless all factions and ethnic groups are represented.

On recognizing the Taliban government, PM said: “All neighbours will get together and it will be collectively decided regarding recognition of new Afghan government”.

“Pakistan will face fallout in case of humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan,” Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI‘s exclusive interview with @JohnSimpsonNews pic.twitter.com/sJSW1XwwAN — PTI (@PTIofficial) September 21, 2021

Replying to a question, the Prime Minister said he believes women in Afghanistan are very strong and can assert their rights under the Taliban and we should give them time.

PM said that statements issued by the Taliban after assuming power are encouraging and expressed hope that they would not restrict the women from getting an education.

“Give Afghan women time. They will assert their rights,” Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI‘s exclusive interview with @JohnSimpsonNews pic.twitter.com/shgkNi8lbK — PTI (@PTIofficial) September 21, 2021

On September 18, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he had initiated a dialogue with the Taliban for formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

“After meetings in Dushanbe with leaders of Afghanistan’s neighbours & especially a lengthy discussion with Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon, I have initiated a dialogue with the Taliban for an inclusive Afghan govt to include Tajiks, Hazaras & Uzbeks,” Prime Minister Khan tweeted

On Tuesday, Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers announced several senior appointments, naming two veteran commanders from the movement’s southern heartlands as deputies in important ministries.

Main Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Mullah Abdul Qayyum Zakir will be deputy defence minister, while Sadr Ibrahim was named deputy minister for the interior. Both men had been expected to take major positions in the new government but neither was named in the main list of ministers announced this month.

The two were identified in UN reports as being among battlefield commanders loyal to the former Taliban leader Mullah Akhtar Mansour who were pressing the leadership to step up the war against the Western-backed government.