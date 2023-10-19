Afghanistan expresses desire to formally join CPEC, BRI

The interim Afghan administration has expressed desire to formally join Chinese President Xi Jinping’s huge ‘Belt and Road’ infrastructure initiative and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, ARY News reported.

Afghanistan’s acting commerce minister Haji Nooruddin Azizi told British News Agency Reuters that Kabul will send a technical team to China for talks.

Last month, China became the first country to appoint an Ambassador to Kabul. Afghan Commerce Minister said we have requested China to allow us to be a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and Belt and Road Initiative.

Earlier, Prime Minister Kakar said in his meeting with the Chinese president that Belt and Road Initiative was a “pragmatic” and “practical” answer to the global political, economic, civilizational challenges faced by many nations.

Pakistani premiere said the China’s unprecedented progress was a role model which transformed the lives of the millions of its people, also having no parallel in the world history.

Prime Minister Kakar said that President Xi’s vision of the community of shared future was very relevant in the current disturbing time.

The Chinese president also reiterated the resolve to accelerate building China Pakistan partnership in new era of community for shared future for benefit of the two people.

Furthermore, he also assured that China was committed for the high quality development of CPEC development and working for for peace development in the region.