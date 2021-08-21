Afghanistan have to stand and decide its future: Sherry Rehman

KARACHI: Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday said that the people of Afghanistan have to stand and decide their own future, ARY News reported.

Speaking at a moot on Afghanistan here, Sherry Rehman, People’s Party’s parliamentary leader in the Senate, said that in Pakistan there must be clarity about real neutrality in Afghanistan. Pakistan has fought a successful war against the proscribed TTP group, she said.

“A military solution won’t address the problems in Kabul,” Pakistan’s former ambassador in United States said.

“A dangerous security vacuum exists in Afghanistan. The country have to stand and take its own decision on its future,” Sherry Rehman said.

“Afghanistan’s nationhood has kept the country united. It is yet to be seen how the Taliban will run their government in Afghanistan,” Rehman said.

Commenting on the situation in Afghanistan, she said that Kabul airport has been still under the control of the US forces. “Talks and seeking solution of problems not remain an easy matter in Afghanistan”, she observed.