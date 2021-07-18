Pakistan terms Afghanistan’s decision to recall ambassador unfortunate and regrettable

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday said the decision by the Afghanistan government to recall its ambassador and senior diplomats from Pakistan was “unfortunate and regrettable.”

“The reported abduction and assault of Ambassador’s daughter in Islamabad is being investigated and followed-up at the highest level on the instructions of the Prime Minister. The security of the Ambassador, his family and personnel of the Embassy and Consulates of Afghanistan in Pakistan has been further beefed up,” said Foreign Office in a statement here on Sunday.

It added that the foreign secretary met the ambassador of Afghanistan today, highlighted all the steps taken by the Government in this context, and re-assured him of full cooperation.

“We hope that the Government of Afghanistan would reconsider its decision,” the statement concluded.

‘Afghan envoy’s daughter was not abducted’

The daughter of the Afghan envoy to Pakistan was not abducted, revealed Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday.

This is all a part of an international conspiracy against Pakistan in collaboration with RAW, the interior minister said today.

Ahmad said the picture of the girl making rounds on social media has nothing to do with the envoy’s daughter as it is someone else being branded as her.

He added the girl went to Daman e Koh from Islamabad’s F7 and then headed out to a park in F9. She used her phone’s internet all this while, Ahmad added.

A case of the alleged kidnapping and man-handling of the daughter of the Afghanistan Ambassador to Pakistan was registered at Kohsar police station.

According to sources, the case has been registered with Silsila Alikhel, the daughter of the Afghan envoy, as complainant, sources said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday took strict notice of the alleged manhandling of the daughter of the Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan, had directed the interior ministry to arrest culprits within 48 hours.