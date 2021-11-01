Afghanistan resumes export of Chilgoza to China

KABUL: Afghanistan has exported its first shipment of Chilgoza (pine nuts) abroad following the Taliban takeover of the war-torn country.

45 metric tons of Chilgoza were flown to China on board a cargo plane on Sunday, Afghan media reported.

“The first flight of Afg[han] pine nuts of this year arrived Pudong Airport, Shanghai, from Kabul. Great job of cooperation of our 2 countries and peoples. Income for Afg[han] farmers, nice taste for Chinese cousumers. Win Win,” Wang Yu, the Chinese ambassador in Kabul, tweeted.

Zabiullah Mujahid, deputy minister of information and culture, said that the Islamic Emirate would prevent the smuggling of pine nuts from Afghanistan.

“The Islamic Emirate is responsible for preventing the smuggling of pine nuts and for facilitating factories to process pine nuts in Paktia and neighboring provinces,” Tolo News quoted him as saying.

