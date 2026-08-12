Afghanistan to host India for T20 cricket in Delhi

Afghanistan will host India in a three-match Twenty20 international series in New Delhi next month, the cricket boards of both countries said Wednesday.

Afghanistan have long used India and the United Arab Emirates as home venues because of the country’s political and security challenges.

The series will be played at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on September 13, 15 and 17.

The Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) has supported Afghanistan’s rise as a cricketing nation and hosted the neighbours for their debut Test in 2018.

“The BCCI remains committed to supporting the growth of cricket in Afghanistan and providing its players with opportunities to compete at the highest level,” BCCI president Mithun Manhas said in a statement.

Afghanistan Cricket Board chairman Mirwais Ashraf hailed the upcoming series.

“This series holds great significance for Afghanistan cricket and represents another important step in the development of our longstanding relationship with the BCCI,” Ashraf said.